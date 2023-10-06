STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STAG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 464.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

