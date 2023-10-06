Stem (NYSE:STEM) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STEM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Stem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

STEM stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $578.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. Stem has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.19 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stem will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Buzby purchased 62,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $298,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 620,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,827.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,361. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Buzby purchased 62,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 620,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,827.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stem in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stem by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 30,779 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stem by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stem by 67.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Stem by 210.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

