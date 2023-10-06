Stantec (NYSE:STN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average is $62.94. Stantec has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $952.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

