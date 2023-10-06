Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

SUM opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $39.56.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.59 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.85%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 81.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

