Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.1% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 279.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 204,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 150,459 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 103.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

