Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of TCI stock opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 980.11% and a return on equity of 53.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 65.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.