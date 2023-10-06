Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance
Shares of TCI stock opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.
Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 980.11% and a return on equity of 53.31%.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
