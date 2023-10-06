Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PXD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $214.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $627,395,000 after purchasing an additional 474,181 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

