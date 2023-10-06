PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $131.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.84. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

