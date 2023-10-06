StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

