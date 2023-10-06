Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Reduced by Analyst

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 4.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 2.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 166,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 216,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.66%.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

