Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Telecom Argentina Stock Up 5.6 %
NYSE TEO opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
