Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.85.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.30. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

