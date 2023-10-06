BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Lowered to $836.00 at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $888.00 to $836.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.92.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.6 %

BLK stock opened at $640.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $684.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $680.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

