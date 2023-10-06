Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,005 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $84,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 13.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,280 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $104,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $112,930,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 116.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,268,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,691 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,027,000 after acquiring an additional 491,265 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 37.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.