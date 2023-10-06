Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $86.17 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 654,356 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.21% of Capital One Financial worth $86,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,056 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.51.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.68.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

