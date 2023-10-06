Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.18% of Baidu worth $86,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.56.

Baidu stock opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.74. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

