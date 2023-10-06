Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 20,891 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $87,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $309.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.84 and a 200-day moving average of $329.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

