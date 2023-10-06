Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 256,647 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 256,647 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.25% of Lennar worth $91,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $301,842 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LEN opened at $108.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 6.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.73. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

