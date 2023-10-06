Aspire Private Capital LLC Takes $32,000 Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 67.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 55,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 80,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEED opened at $19.94 on Friday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

