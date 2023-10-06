Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,652 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,189,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after acquiring an additional 191,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,004,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,811,000 after acquiring an additional 213,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,534,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,056,000 after acquiring an additional 112,101 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.4 %

QSR stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.26.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

