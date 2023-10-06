Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $63,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 233,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 178,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $33.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.13.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.75%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

