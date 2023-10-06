Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 833 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.1363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

