3,054 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

