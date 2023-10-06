Aspire Private Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.5 %

BTI stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

