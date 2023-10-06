Aspire Private Capital LLC Invests $94,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

