Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 168.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,947 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $87.14 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average of $101.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

