Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 1,628 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $6,686,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $147.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.38. The company has a market cap of $260.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Further Reading
