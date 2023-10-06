The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,998,440,000 after buying an additional 1,425,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,747,000 after purchasing an additional 227,602 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,459,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,165,000 after buying an additional 407,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

