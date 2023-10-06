NBT Bank N A NY Has $926,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in General Electric were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in General Electric by 119.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 91,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 49,892 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $108.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.89 and its 200-day moving average is $106.04. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.98 and a 12-month high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

