NBT Bank N A NY Sells 698 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,246 shares of company stock worth $11,223,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

