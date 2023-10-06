Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE KMB opened at $118.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.