NBT Bank N A NY Invests $662,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

MBB opened at $87.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.62. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.59 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.