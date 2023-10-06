NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 89,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 349,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,712,000 after acquiring an additional 532,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

