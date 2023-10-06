NBT Bank N A NY Sells 105 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $265.08 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.69.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

