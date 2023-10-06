Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Trading 2.6% Higher

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 134,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 217,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $87.56 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $40,825,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,002,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $40,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800,468 shares in the company, valued at $84,002,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, Northwestern University boosted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern University now owns 36,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

