Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI opened at $113.15 on Friday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.57. The company has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $848,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,920 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

