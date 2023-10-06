Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) PT Lowered to $17.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,350,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,412,000 after acquiring an additional 109,686 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 671,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 254,977 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

