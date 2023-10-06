Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Cut to $162.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $193.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.92. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $141.80 and a 12 month high of $248.23.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.28 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 22.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 68,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $285,232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

