Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNBR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.63 million, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sleep Number by 30.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 149,441 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

