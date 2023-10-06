Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) PT Raised to $226.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $218.00 to $226.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WTW. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $208.58 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.67 and a 200-day moving average of $222.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,731,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 40.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

