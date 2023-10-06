Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target to $10.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROOT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Root from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

ROOT stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.53. Root has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 68.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Root will post -11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour bought 9,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $85,270.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 292,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,024.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. purchased a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $7,356,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Root by 66.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

