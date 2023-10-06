Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BKBEF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pipestone Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Pipestone Energy Price Performance

About Pipestone Energy

Shares of BKBEF opened at $1.37 on Friday. Pipestone Energy has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It offers natural gas liquids comprising condensate, pentane, butane, propane, and ethane. The company focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 90,029 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta.

