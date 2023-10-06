Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $217.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.13.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $210.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a 12-month low of $181.32 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.24 and a 200 day moving average of $198.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

