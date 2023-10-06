Jefferies Financial Group Raises Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target to $449.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $429.00 to $449.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Everest Group from $406.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $449.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

NYSE:EG opened at $387.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $256.71 and a 1 year high of $394.99.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $15.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.10 by $4.11. Everest Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Group will post 47.75 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

