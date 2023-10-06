RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) PT Lowered to $246.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $249.00 to $246.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.86.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE RNR opened at $206.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.39. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.21 and a 200-day moving average of $195.67.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.