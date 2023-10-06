Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Raised to $72.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRTX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.85.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 45.4 %

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $62.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.18) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 153.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,201,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

