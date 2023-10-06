Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $119.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.14.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $112.36 on Friday. Allstate has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.07.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $333,689,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

