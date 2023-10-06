HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Stock Price Up 2.8%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.23 and last traded at $59.13. Approximately 834,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,734,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HDB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.96.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

