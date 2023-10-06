FY2024 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $9.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.67. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.98 per share.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $113.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.69 and its 200-day moving average is $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 23,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.