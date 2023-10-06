Capital One Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CRK opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

See Also

